Ministry: N. Korean Containers of Arms to Russia Equivalent to Tens of Thousands of Shells

Photo : YONHAP News

The defense ministry assessed that over one-thousand containers of arms North Korea is asserted to have delivered to Russia would be equivalent to hundreds of thousands of shells.An official at the ministry on Monday verified that the North's container deliveries are facts, as revealed by the U.S. last week.White House National Security Council(NSC) coordinator for strategic communications John Kirby said last Friday that the North sent over one-thousand containers of military equipment and munitions to Russia last month amid its ongoing war in Ukraine.According to photos put forth by Washington, a Russian vessel traveled to the country's east last month after loading containers from the North's Rajin port. The containers were then transported by rail to a munition depot in Russia's southwestern Tikhoretsk region.The deliveries are in violation of United Nations Security Council(UNSC) Resolution 1874 that bans all arms-related exports to the North and procurement of arms and related materials from the North via vessels.