Photo : YONHAP News

South Korean golfer Kim Joo-hyung, also known as Tom Kim, defended his title at the Shriners Children’s Open in Las Vegas on Sunday to win his third career PGA Tour title.Kim started the day in a three-way tie at the top of the leaderboard at 15-under par and followed up with a five-under par performance on the final day to finish the tournament at 20-under-264.The 21-year-old became just the second South Korean golfer to win a PGA Tour event in back-to-back years after Lee Kyoung-hoon won the AT&T Byron Nelson in 2021 and 2022.With three career PGA victories, he has moved into third place on the all-time wins list among South Koreans, just behind Choi Kyoung-ju with eight and Kim Si-woo with four.Kim Joo-hyung’s win at the Shriners also means that a South Korean has won this event for the third straight year, following Im Sung-jae in 2021.