PPP, Gov’t Meet on Expanding Med School Admissions, Pension Reform

Photo : YONHAP News

The ruling People Power Party(PPP) and the government held a closed-door meeting at the prime minister’s office on Sunday to discuss the expansion of medical school admissions and national pension system reform.According to a presidential official, the expansion of the medical school quota was discussed as an agenda item, but specifics such as the amount were not addressed in the high-level meeting.The official also asserted that media reports of an announcement by President Yoon Suk Yeol that medical school admissions will be expanded by one-thousand students are not factual.Meanwhile, in response to the news that the government is looking to significantly increase the number of med students starting from the 2025 entrance exam, the Korea Medical Association(KMA) will hold a meeting on Tuesday to exchange opinions on the matter.The KMA maintains its position that the expansion of the medical schools is an issue that must be dealt with by a consultative body consisting of medical experts along with the government.As the organization is closely watching for a government announcement on the expansion, the consensus is that a unilateral decision will be met with opposition.