Photo : YONHAP News

A temporary ceasefire has been agreed upon to allow foreigners and certain residents of Gaza to exit while humanitarian aid enters through Egypt’s border.According to Reuters, citing Egyptian security sources, a trilateral agreement between the U.S., Israel and Egypt was reached, with the ceasefire commencing at 9 a.m. local time and lasting around five hours.Those evacuating the region during the suspension of hostilities will move through the Rafah crossing into Egypt.Reuters reported that the media office of Hamas said it has no information about any such agreement on a humanitarian ceasefire.The halt will also allow for much needed humanitarian aid to flow into Gaza, marking the first such opportunity since the Hamas attack against Israel, which has led to the death of more than four-thousand people on both sides.