Over 73% of Unionized Seoul Metro Workers Vote in Favor of Strike

Photo : YONHAP News

More than 73 percent of Seoul Metro’s unionized workers have voted in favor of a strike.A negotiation team comprising members of the Korean Public Service and Transport Workers’ Union and the Federation of Korean Pubic Trade Unions announced on Monday that 73-point-four percent of members working for Seoul Metro voted in for collective action.The vote was carried out between last Thursday and Monday with eleven-thousand, or some 81 percent, of all union members participating.Seoul Metro, which operates Seoul subway lines Number One through Eight, and the negotiation team have held a total of ten rounds of negotiations since the first talks on July 11 but have yet to reach agreements, particularly on staff reduction.Management has said job cuts are inevitable in order to normalize operations, reportedly proposing a manpower reduction of some 22-hundred by 2026, or around 13-and-a-half percent of Seoul Metro’s entire staff.Union members have called on management to withdraw such plans, saying aggressive job-cutting could lead to safety issues.