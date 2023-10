Photo : YONHAP News

Reuters says Egypt, Israel and the U.S. have agreed to a ceasefire in southern Gaza and to reopen the Rafah border crossing, starting from 3 p.m. Monday, Korea time.Quoting two Egyptian security sources on Monday, Reuters said the agreement was reached to allow in aid and evacuate foreigners.According to the Egyptian sources, the ceasefire would last for several hours, although it's unclear for how long, while Rafah would be open until 11 p.m., Korea time.However, Israel immediately denied the Reuters report. Israeli media quoted a statement from the prime minister’s office as saying that there is currently no truce and humanitarian aid in Gaza in exchange for getting foreigners out.With Israel gearing up for ground invasion, the U.S. has sought to reopen Rafah, which is located between Egypt and Gaza, to assist the evacuation of civilians.Meanwhile, Hamas has also said it has no information related to the Reuters report.