Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea has officially announced details of Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov’s visit to the North.The North’s state-run Korean Central News Agency said Monday that Lavrov will make the visit on Wednesday and Thursday at the invitation of the North’s foreign ministry.The report comes after Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov announced on September 13 that Moscow and Pyongyang had agreed to continue discussions on people-to-people exchanges and bilateral cooperation, adding that Russia's top diplomat will soon visit the North.Lavrov, himself, had revealed on September 23 during a press interview in New York that he plans to visit Pyongyang in mid-October as a follow-up to the Russia-North Korea summit.