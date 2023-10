Photo : YONHAP News

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has sent a ritual offering to the controversial Yasukuni war shrine.Kyodo News said on Tuesday that Kishida sent the “Masakaki” offering under his title as prime minister earlier in the day to mark the beginning of the shrine’s autumn festival.Kishida has not visited the shrine in person since taking office in October 2021 and instead sent ritual offerings for biannual festivals in the spring and fall.Japan’s economy minister Yasutoshi Nishimura visited the shrine in person and made a ritual offering on Monday, a day before the autumn festival.The shrine, which honors Japan's war dead and includes 14 Class-A war criminals, is considered a symbol of Japan's military aggression, and visits by state leaders are often protested by neighboring South Korea and China.