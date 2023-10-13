Menu Content

Politics

S. Korea, US, Japan Establish Trilateral Communication Hotline

Written: 2023-10-17 08:27:35Updated: 2023-10-17 13:28:51

S. Korea, US, Japan Establish Trilateral Communication Hotline

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea, the United States and Japan have reportedly established a trilateral communication hotline as agreed to in the three-way summit in August.

A senior official from the Seoul government told Yonhap News on Monday that a hotline among the three nations has been established, and technicians have also completed a test.

The hotline reportedly links the three countries' National Security Councils, enabling voice and video communication among their leaders and top security officials at any time.

The installation comes amid concerns that North Korea and China could seek to take advantage of recent changes in the global situation with the outbreak of war between Israel and Hamas by engaging in provocations.

Asked by Yonhap about the hotline last week, the White House National Security Council reportedly said that efforts were under way to improve trilateral communication capabilities to ensure regular, timely and redundant access to secure lines of voice and video communication.

President Yoon Suk Yeol and his U.S. and Japanese counterparts, Joe Biden and Fumio Kishida, held a trilateral summit in August at the U.S. presidential retreat of Camp David and agreed on the “commitment to consult” each other in the event of a common threat.
