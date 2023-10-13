Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Inter-Korea

N. Korea Warns of "Overwhelming Response" to Nuclear Agitation

Written: 2023-10-17 09:18:19Updated: 2023-10-17 16:38:33

N. Korea Warns of

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea has accused the United States of worsening the international situation by deploying nuclear assets on the Korean Peninsula, warning of an “overwhelming and decisive response” to any attempt to provoke a nuclear war.

Kim Kwang-myong, a researcher at the North’s foreign ministry’s disarmament and peace institute, issued the warning in an article carried by the North’s official Korean Central News Agency on Tuesday.

Kim took issue with a recent report by the U.S. House’s Strategic Posture Commission, which pointed out the dangers of the North’s development of nuclear-capable intercontinental ballistic missiles.

Denouncing such talk of North Korean nuclear threats as deceptive, Kim criticized the U.S. for deliberately increasing tensions by deploying nuclear strategic assets in global hotspots, including Northeast Asia, and providing cutting-edge military equipment to its allies.

The researcher then warned that the North will respond with an overwhelming and decisive response strategy to arbitrary attempts by hostile forces to provoke a nuclear war, adding the regime, as a responsible nuclear state, will fulfill its mission to protect peace and security in the region and the world.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >