WaPo: N. Korean Arms Shipments to Russia Likely Began in Mid-Aug.

Photo : KBS News

North Korea appears to have started sending arms to Russia in mid-August, a month before the summit of the two nations' leaders.Citing new satellite images analyzed by the London-based Royal United Service Institute, the Washington Post reported on Monday that two Russian ships made at least five round trips between the northeastern North Korean port of Rajin and a port facility in Dunay in Russia’s Far East from mid-August to Saturday.The daily speculated that through the trips, hundreds of containers, possibly carrying ammunition for Russia’s war in Ukraine, were shipped.The assumption was based on the fact that the shipments coincided with the rapid expansion of munition pits at an ammunition depot in the town of Tikhoretsk in southwestern Russia near the Ukrainian border that have been filled with munition boxes in recent weeks.The report corroborates the White House’s recent claim that North Korea delivered more than one-thousand containers of military equipment and munitions to Russia last month for use in Ukraine.