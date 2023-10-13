Biden to Visit Israel amid Ground Operation Preparations

Photo : YONHAP News

U.S. President Joe Biden is set to visit Israel on Wednesday amid the ongoing war with Hamas.U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken confirmed Biden's trip on Tuesday after meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday while revisiting the war-torn country.Biden is expected to convey the U.S.’ support for Israel during talks with his Israeli counterpart, with Blinken stating that the president plans to clearly avow the country's right and duty to protect its citizens from Palestine's Hamas militant group.The top U.S. diplomat said the two nations have agreed to the provision of relief items to civilians inside Gaza.According to the White House, the U.S. leader will also visit Jordan, where he will meet with King Abdullah, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, and Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas.There, Biden plans to reiterate that Hamas does not stand for the Palestinian people's right to dignity and self-determination, while discussing the humanitarian needs of civilians in Gaza.Biden's visit comes amid reports of preparations by Israel for a ground operation into Gaza with the war entering its eleventh day since Hamas' surprise attack on October 7.