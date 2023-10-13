Yoon Pledges Active Support for Growth of Defense Industry

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol pledged active support for the growth of the nation's defense industry at the opening of a major aerospace and defense exhibition in Seoul this week.At the opening ceremony of Seoul International Aerospace and Defense Exhibition 2023 on Tuesday, Yoon said the country, which had relied on international aid and imports in the past, has leaped to become an exporter of cutting-edge fighter planes.Calling the defense sector a strategic industry for South Korea that supports national security and the economy, Yoon said cooperation with other countries has expanded from arms exports to supplies of equipment and parts, educational training and joint research and development.By introducing measures to establish an ecosystem of sustainable growth, the president promised comprehensive efforts to bolster the global competitiveness of the nation's defense and aerospace industries.The exhibition is welcoming the participation of 550 companies from 34 countries, with over 300-thousand visitors expected through Sunday.