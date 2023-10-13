Russia-Drafted UNSC Resolution on Israel-Hamas War Ceasefire Fails

Photo : YONHAP News

The United Nations Security Council(UNSC) voted down a Russia-drafted resolution calling for a humanitarian ceasefire to the ongoing war between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas on Monday.According to Reuters, the draft resolution on the conflict around the Gaza Strip failed to pass with five votes in favor, four votes against and six abstentions – well short of requirement of nine for and no vetoes by permanent members.Envoys from member nations on the Council expressed concerns over the humanitarian crisis in Gaza and called for immediate relief aid but took issue with the attribution of the cause, noting a lack of reference to “Hamas” in the text.After the vote, Russia blamed Western states for the Council's failure to meet global expectations that it take steps to "put an end to the bloodletting," while the U.S., Britain and France cited the lack of a direct condemnation of Hamas as the reason for opposition.The U.S. called the Russian draft "outrageous," "hypocritical," and "indefensible."A vote on a Brazil-drafted resolution condemning "the heinous terrorist attacks by Hamas" was postponed until late Tuesday to allow more time for negotiation.