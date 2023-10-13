‘Fake News’ Audio File Speaker Denies Authenticity to Prosecution

Photo : YONHAP News

Prosecutors have reportedly obtained testimony from a key figure in the alleged dissemination of fake news ahead of last year's presidential race indicating that the source audio file was fabricated.The revelation from the legal community on Tuesday comes from the prosecution’s recent questioning of the figure, Lee Cheol-su, the cousin of a financial broker implicated in the Daejang-dong development scandal.Lee reportedly told prosecutors he had never met Choi Jae-kyung, the former head of the now-defunct central investigation bureau at the Supreme Prosecutors' Office, contradicting the claim by the head of the leftist media outlet Repoact, surnamed Heo, to have an audio file of a conversation between the two.In the file, which prosecutors suspect was fabricated, the discussion includes allegations that President Yoon Suk Yeol, then the opposition candidate, had colluded in an illegal loan scheme while he was a prosecutor in 2011.The state investigative agency suspects that main opposition Democratic Party Rep. Kim Byung-wook's aide, surnamed Choi, and Heo had schemed to issue the false report in a bid to meddle in the election. Prosecutors have also implicated Kim in the plot.With one of the two in the audio file asserting that the purported participants never met, prosecutors are expected to investigate the details of its fabrication and the forces behind the scheme.