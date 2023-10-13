Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Domestic

Korea Medical Association Opposes Increase in Medical Student Quota

Written: 2023-10-17 14:23:14Updated: 2023-10-17 18:51:04

Korea Medical Association Opposes Increase in Medical Student Quota

Photo : YONHAP News

The Korea Medical Association(KMA) has voiced unequivocal opposition to the government’s push to unilaterally increase the enrollment quota for medical students in the nation for the first time since 2006.

A representative of the association on Monday slammed the government’s announcement that a significant increase is under consideration, warning against the absence of related legal revisions and financial investment to mitigate the side effects of such an expansion.

The representative warned that such “political notions” will destroy the healthcare system and threaten people’s wellbeing, urging active consultations between the health ministry and the KMA in accordance with procedures to resolve conflicts that will arise from an increased quota.

The KMA is set to hold a meeting with other provincial and regional representatives in the medical industry on Tuesday to share opinions and reveal its position on the government’s measures.

The move comes amid consideration by the administration to expand the annual intake of medical students by one-thousand over the current limit of three-thousand-58 that has been in effect since 2006.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >