DP Leader Appears for Trial over Land Development Corruption

Photo : YONHAP News

The second trial of main opposition Democratic Party(DP) leader Lee Jae-myung began on Tuesday over corruption in the Daejang-dong and Wirye land development projects and bribery related to the Seongnam football club.Scheduled to start at 10:30 a.m. but delayed for ten minutes as Lee arrived at the courthouse late, the opening of the trial with an announcement of the indictments by the prosecution was set to be followed by a statement from the defendant’s counsel.Lee is facing accusations that he used insider information in the development projects to facilitate windfall profits for developers, as well as claims of trading administrative favors for sponsorships of Seongnam FC, of which he was the de facto president while serving as mayor of the city.This marks the fourth time that the DP leader has been put on trial since the start of the Yoon Suk Yeol administration.After being handed over to trial on charges of violating the election law in September 2022, Lee was also indicted without pretrial detention this March on the latest suspicions.Last week, the prosecution sent Lee to trial on suspicion of preferential treatment in the Baekhyeon-dong development project, before further indicting him on Monday for subornation of perjury while standing trial in 2018 in an election law violation case.