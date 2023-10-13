Gov't Expresses Deep Regret over Kishida’s Yasukuni Shrine Offering

Photo : YONHAP News

The government has expressed regret and disappointment over Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida sending a ritual offering to the controversial Yasukuni war shrine.Foreign ministry spokesperson Lim Soo-suk told reporters on Tuesday that the government deeply regrets that senior Japanese government officials again sent offerings to or visited the shrine, which glorifies Japan’s war of aggression and honors war criminals.Lim said Seoul calls on Japan’s responsible leaders to squarely face history and demonstrate humble and sincere remorse over its past through actions.He said the government will take response measures while keeping a close eye on further visits or offerings to the shrine by key Japanese figures during the shrine’s autumn festival.Asked to elaborate on the response measures, Lim said the government will consider steps taken by previous governments.The spokesperson’s comment came hours after Japan's Kyodo News said Kishida sent the “Masakaki” offering under his title as prime minister earlier in the day to mark the beginning of the shrine’s autumn festival.The shrine, which honors Japan's war dead, including 14 Class-A war criminals, is considered a symbol of Japan's military aggression, and visits by state leaders are often protested by neighboring South Korea and China.