Gov't to Actively Supply Napa Cabbage Ahead of Kimchi-making Season

The government plans to actively supply some two-thousand tons of napa cabbage and offer a 50 percent discount for bay salt which are both main ingredients in making the Korean staple dish, kimchi.Finance minister Choo Kyung-ho unveiled the plan on Tuesday during a meeting of ministers related to people’s livelihood and inflation as the nation is soon set to see its kimchi-making season, or gimjang.Choo said every government agency will exert all-out efforts to stabilize consumer prices.The minister said though gasoline and diesel prices posted a drop for the first time in 14 weeks last week, the world economy is again seeing inflation instability due to the Israel-Hamas conflict.With uncertainty continuing in the prices of farm products, the government will supply 22-hundred tons of Chinese cabbage for two weeks, starting from this week.The government will also provide a total of one-thousand tons of bay salt at half price, starting from the end of this month.And from Thursday, the government will provide a discount of up to 30 percent for 12 farm products whose prices are unstable, including lettuce, spinach, ginger, apple and squash.