Photo : KBS News

Filipino police on Monday safely rescued a South Korean national who was kidnapped in the Philippines late last month.The foreign ministry said in a statement released on Tuesday that the South Korean is in good health, adding that local police arrested one of the suspected kidnappers on site and are currently conducting investigations.Upon learning of the kidnapping which occurred on September 27, the government promptly installed a countermeasures team at the foreign ministry while the South Korean Embassy in the Philippines activated an emergency response team.The ministry said it had exerted multilateral efforts for the Korean’s swift and safe release through close cooperation among related agencies, the Korean Desk dispatched to the Philippines and the Filipino police.