Photo : YONHAP News

The European Union said on Tuesday that North Korea’s provision of arms to Russia will be discussed in the upcoming summit between the leaders of the United States and EU.An EU official told reporters that the issue of the North’s arms supply is certain to be one of the topics on the agenda at the meeting in Washington on Friday.Another EU official said that the summit will cover responses to some countries that are helping Russia, adding that the strict enforcement of sanctions and evasion prevention will also be discussed.Last Friday, White House National Security Council coordinator for strategic communications John Kirby said Pyongyang sent over one-thousand containers of military equipment and munitions to Russia last month amid its ongoing war in Ukraine.European Council President Charles Michel and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen will visit the U.S. for a summit with President Joe Biden at the end of the week.