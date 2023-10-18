Seoul, Tokyo Nuke Envoys Agree to Share Intel on N. Korea-Russia Cooperation

Photo : YONHAP News

The top nuclear envoys of South Korea and Japan have agreed to share information on military cooperation between North Korea and Russia and to continue close bilateral coordination.The agreement came in a meeting of Seoul’s chief nuclear envoy, Kim Gunn, with his Japanese counterpart Hiroyuki Namazu in Jakarta, Indonesia on Tuesday.In the first meeting since Namazu took up the post, the two sides shared assessments of the situation on the Korean Peninsula, including the closer military ties between Moscow and Pyongyang, and agreed to share related information and continue close coordination.Should North Korea attempt what it claims is another satellite launch despite repeated warnings, the envoys agreed that their nations will lead a united international response, stressing that the international community will never recognize Pyongyang as a nuclear state.The two sides also agreed on the need for thorough efforts to dissuade the North from developing nuclear weapons and missiles, and agreed to work closely to ensure that related UN Security Council sanctions are thoroughly enforced by the international community.