Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol called for a reorganization of the police centering on public security pertaining to safety and reinforced response capability at the scene of crime.At a ceremony marking the 78th National Police Day on Wednesday, Yoon said heinous crimes should be eradicated so that people can live without anxiety.The president urged the police to exert all efforts to ensure that the public does not feel threatened in their daily lives, stressing that crimes against the vulnerable, such as sexual violence, child abuse, domestic violence and stalking, cannot be tolerated.Yoon also called for efforts to prevent crimes in advance through the early detection of threats in cooperation with relevant agencies, as well as the protection of victims and the prevention of recidivism.The president pledged necessary support to improve police officers' work environment so that they can actively focus on responding to violent crimes.