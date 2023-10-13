S. Korea, US, Japan to Conduct Joint Air Drill near Korean Peninsula

Photo : YONHAP News

The air forces of South Korea, the U.S and Japan will conduct combined air training near the Korean Peninsula on Sunday as part of efforts to strengthen coordination against North Korea's nuclear and missile threats.While there have been joint drills in airspace near the Korean Peninsula involving a combination of fighters from South Korea and the U.S. or from the U.S. and Japan, it will be the first such exercise involving all three countries.The upcoming air drill coincides with the landing of a U.S. B-52 strategic bomber, capable of carrying nuclear weapons, at an air base in South Korea for the first time this week.On Tuesday, the bomber participated in a performance flight celebrating the opening of the Seoul International Aerospace and Defense Exhibition 2023.The South Korean defense ministry said Seoul, Washington and Tokyo are expanding their combined exercises in line with an agreement by their leaders at Camp David in August to bolster coordination against the North's threats.