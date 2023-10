Photo : YONHAP News

The government is keeping tabs on the safety of over 430 South Koreans staying in Israel as the Israel Defense Forces reportedly ramps up preparations for a ground operation in Gaza.Foreign ministry spokesperson Lim Soo-suk said on Tuesday that the number of long-term South Korean residents is around 420, while another group of ten are staying in the country on a short-term basis.When asked whether the ministry would recommend the group to evacuate Israel, a ministry official said Seoul is seeking various ways to maintain their safety while monitoring developments in the ongoing war.Most South Korean nationals in Israel are reportedly staying in relatively safe areas in the country.