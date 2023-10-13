Unification Ministry to Release 5-Yr. Plan on Inter-Korean Relations

Photo : YONHAP News

A blueprint containing the direction of inter-Korean relations for the next five years based on the Yoon Suk Yeol administration’s North Korea policy will be finalized and will be announced by the end of the year.The unification ministry said that a government-civilian meeting was held on Wednesday to discuss the law on the development of the approach to the North to discuss the outline for 2023 to 2027.Chairing the meeting, minister Kim Yung-ho said Seoul will respond sternly to Pyongyang’s provocations while achieving mutually beneficial development by promoting orderly exchanges and cooperation, stressing the government’s stance on a principle-based relationship.The proposed plan looks to establish peace on the Korean Peninsula and normalize inter-Korean relations, while selecting five key tasks and 21 detailed tasks.The five key tasks laid out for the forthcoming plan are pushing for denuclearization, normalizing inter-Korean ties based on principles, resolving the regime’s human rights issues, strengthening analysis on North Korean intelligence and preparing for unification.It marks a major shift from the plan established during the Moon Jae-in administration, which focused on establishing permanent peace and an economic community on the peninsula, while also pushing for sustainable development of inter-Korean ties.