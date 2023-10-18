Nuke Negotiators Warn against Russia-N. Korea Military Collaboration

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: The nuclear envoys of South Korea, the United States and Japan expressed concerns about what Moscow will give Pyongyang in return for arms shipments in a meeting in Jakarta, Indonesia on Tuesday. During talks at the U.S. Embassy, the three sides discussed how the expansive military cooperation between Russia and North Korea undermines the global nonproliferation regime.Kim Bum-soo has more.Report: The chief nuclear negotiators from Seoul, Washington and Tokyo held a meeting in Indonesia on Tuesday to discuss concerns over what North Korea could receive in return for providing weapons for Russia’s war in Ukraine.Seoul’s representative, Kim Gunn, attended the meeting at the U.S. Embassy in Jakarta with Tokyo’s newly appointed envoy, Hiroyuki Namazu, and their U.S. counterpart Sung Kim, who warned that this expansive military cooperation between Russia and North Korea could undermine the global nonproliferation regime.[Sound bite: Sung Kim, U.S. special representatives for North Korea]"The DPRK has delivered arms to Russia for use in Ukraine. This development is in addition to the confirmed November 2022 delivery of weapons to the Kremlin-backed Wagner Group. In recent weeks, the DPRK provided Russia with more than a thousand containers of military equipment and munitions.”The U.S. recently released images showing the movement of the suspected containers from North Korea into Russia by sea. The shipment then was sent to an ammunition depot in southwestern Russia near the Ukrainian border, according to the U.S.The South Korean envoy said that there will be no hesitation to make the two sides pay in the event that a UN Security Council resolution is violated.[Sound bite: Kim Gunn - S. Korea’s special representative for Korean peninsula peace and security affairs]"North Korea's provision of military equipment and munitions to Russia and the transfer of certain nuclear or missile-related technology between Russia and North Korea constitute a blatant violation of UN Security Council resolutions. It seriously threatens our security too."While warning against significantly increasing the death toll by prolonging Russia's war against Ukraine, the three sides said they will have in-depth discussions about their trilateral security cooperation and sanctions implementation, including responses to Pyongyang's cyber activities in the face of the Russia-North Korea collaboration.Kim Bum-soo, KBS World Radio News.