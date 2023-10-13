Medical Groups to Mobilize against Expanded Med Student Quota

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: Medical groups have begun to respond strongly against the government’s move to expand the number of medical school students, pledging to mobilize all available means to fight the expansion should the government unilaterally proceed with the plan to raise the quota. The government, meanwhile, has repeatedly emphasized the need to expand the number of doctors nationwide and urged the medical groups to present specific solutions.Max Lee reports.Report: The Korean Medical Association(KMA) was joined by doctors’ groups from across the country for its first emergency meeting in response to the government’s push to increase the quota for medical students in the nation.After more than two hours of discussions on Tuesday night, the groups decided that they would strongly fight against the government’s plans if the number of medical students is increased without consulting with the medical community first.According to the KMA president, Lee Pil-soo, the government must keep the promise made in 2020 not to unilaterally change the medical student quota, warning that the medical groups are readying for a bigger collective action than the one seen in 2020.With medical residents and private practice associations from 16 cities and provinces across the country in attendance, the meeting participants pointed out that expanding the number of medical students cannot be a fundamental solution to address the shortage of essential medical personnel or health care disparities between regions.The government, however, has reiterated its stance that expanding the number of medical students is inevitable.Minister of Health and Welfare Cho Kyoo-hong said earlier in the day that an increase in the number of doctors cannot be delayed any longer as he called on the KMA to suggest a “more specific and feasible” solution.He also stressed that the need for an increase in the number of doctors is “greater than ever,” citing a shortage in pediatric and emergency room doctors in the nation.Cho also said that 14 meetings between the health ministry and the KMA over the past ten months have produced no progress in a decision on the enrollment quota, adding that an expansion is necessary based on the needs of the populace and empirical data.However, while a majority of the medical groups have opposed the government’s plans, the directors of Kyungpook National University Hospital, Kangwon National University Hospital and other regional university hospitals have supported the expansion as a national imperative.Max Lee, KBS World Radio News.