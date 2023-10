Photo : YONHAP News

Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin held amicable summit talks in Beijing on Wednesday.In the meeting on the sidelines of the Third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation, Xi referred to Putin as his “longtime friend” with whom he has built good business relations and a close friendship, citing 42 meetings over the past decade, including one in March.Xi expressed hope that China and Russia will realize their roles as powerful nations to contribute toward their advancement, defending international fairness and justice as well as joint global development.Putin, on his part, referred to Xi as his “dear friend” at the summit.According to Reuters, Putin said Moscow and Beijing’s close cooperation in diplomatic policies amid the current difficult situation is particularly essential.