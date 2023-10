Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol has named Constitutional Court Justice Lee Jong-seok to be chief of the court.Yoon’s Chief of Staff, Kim Dae-ki, disclosed the appointment during a briefing at the presidential office on Wednesday as the top post is set to be vacant next month.Lee was nominated as a Constitutional Court justice by recommendation of the Liberty Korea Party, the predecessor of the ruling People Power Party, in October 2018, having previously served as a chief judge at the Seoul High Court and as chief of the Suwon District Court.Regarded as a conservative, he headed the impeachment case of interior minister Lee Sang-min that was rejected unanimously by the Constitutional Court in July.The justice majored in law at Seoul National University at the same time as president Yoon.