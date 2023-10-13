Pres. Yoon Holds Luncheon with New PPP Leadership

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol held a luncheon with the new leadership of the ruling People Power Party(PPP) on Wednesday and decided that the presidential office and party regularly hold consultations once a week on government policies.Senior Secretary to the President for Public Relations Kim Eun-hye said Yoon met with four members of the new PPP leadership, including chair Kim Gi-hyeon, at the luncheon.Kim said the party and the top office shared the view that there is a need to engage in closer communication on policies as there are too many people in hardship and too many youths who are in despair.In a separate briefing at the National Assembly, new PPP secretary-general Lee Man-hee said the party and the presidential office agreed on the need for closer communication on policies related to people’s livelihood.According to Yoon’s senior press secretary, the president said during Wednesday’s luncheon that the people are always right, adding that no excuses should be made in the face of public criticism.The president also stressed the need to care further for people’s livelihood in a more active manner.