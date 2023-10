Photo : YONHAP News

U.S. President Joe Biden arrived in Tel Aviv on Wednesday as part of efforts to provide a breakthrough in the Israel-Hamas war.Biden is set to first meet with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as well as with members of Israel’s emergency wartime government.The U.S. president is set to discuss Israel’s response measures against Hamas, the release of civilian hostages, including Americans and easing the blockade on Gaza.Biden's expected meeting with Arab leaders in Jordan, namely host King Abdullah, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, and Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas, was called off following a deadly strike on a hospital in Gaza that killed at least 500 Palestinians.