US Slaps Sanctions on 9 Individuals, 1 Entity Connected to Hamas

Photo : YONHAP News

The U.S. government has slapped sanctions on nine individuals and one entity connected to Hamas amid U.S. President Joe Biden’s visit to Tel Aviv in show of support.In a statement issued on Wednesday, the U.S. Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control(OFAC) announced sanctions on members managing assets in a secret Hamas investment portfolio, a Qatar-based financial facilitator with close ties to the Iranian regime, a key Hamas commander, and a Gaza-based virtual currency exchange and its operator.Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said Washington “is taking swift and decisive action to target Hamas’s financiers and facilitators following its brutal and unconscionable massacre of Israeli civilians, including children.”Wednesday’s sanctions were the first announced by the U.S. against Hamas since the militant group attacked Israel on October 7.Also on Wednesday, the OFAC sanctioned eleven individuals, eight entities, and one vessel based in Iran, Hong Kong, China and Venezuela for enabling Iran’s destabilizing ballistic missile and unmanned aerial vehicle programs.Such a move came as a UN Security Council resolution on constraining Iran's ballistic missile program is set to soon expire.