Yoon Meets with Former Presidents of UN General Assembly

President Yoon Suk Yeol met with former presidents of the UN General Assembly on Wednesday and stressed the need to send a strong message to North Korea on its nuclear weapons and missile programs.The presidential office said in a statement that Yoon met with the head of the Council of the Presidents of the United Nations General Assembly(CPGA) Han Seung-soo as well as with Dennis Francis, currently president of the 78th session of General Assembly, and Jan Kavan, who was president of the 57th session.In the meeting, Yoon stressed the need for the international community to unite in continuously sending a strong message to Pyongyang that its illegal nuclear weapons and missile development will not, by any means, be tolerated.Yoon said the North is continuously engaging in an unprecedented level of provocations and is threatening to launch preemptive nuclear attacks against the South.The top office said the CPGA delegation shared the view that such provocations should be met with a stern response and vowed active support.