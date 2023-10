Photo : YONHAP News

Egypt has agreed to open the Rafah crossing into Gaza to allow the delivery of the first batch of humanitarian aid.U.S. President Joe Biden said Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi agreed to allow up to 20 trucks with aid supplies into Gaza in a phone conversation while aboard Air Force One during his return trip from Israel on Wednesday.According to White House officials, the aid is set to start moving on Friday at the earliest.In a statement, the White House said Biden and the Egyptian president “discussed ongoing coordination to deliver humanitarian assistance to Gaza and mechanisms to ensure the aid is distributed for the benefit of the civilian population.”The statement said the two leaders also agreed on the need to preserve stability in the Middle East, prevent the latest conflict from escalating and establish conditions “for a durable, permanent peace in the region.”