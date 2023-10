Photo : YONHAP News

The Bank of Korea(BOK) has left the key interest rate steady at three-point-five percent for the sixth consecutive time.The decision was made during the year's seventh session held by the BOK's monetary policy board on Thursday, maintaining the largest-ever two percentage-point gap with the U.S. Federal Reserve’s rate.Opting against raising the rate despite the gap with the U.S., expanding household debt and the weakening currency appears to be a response to rising uncertainties stemming from the war in Israel.The BOK is assessed to have taken into account reduced pressure in the U.S. for monetary austerity.