UNSC Fails to Pass Resolution on Humanitarian Access to Gaza

Photo : YONHAP News

The United Nations Security Council(UNSC) failed to adopt a resolution allowing humanitarian access to war-torn Gaza after a veto by permanent member the United States.The Brazil-drafted resolution submitted to the Council's official session on Wednesday condemned the attack on Israel by the Palestinian militant group Hamas and all acts of violence against civilians while calling for humanitarian access to Gaza for relief deliveries.While 12 out of 15 Council members voted in favor, the resolution fell through after it was vetoed by the U.S., which cited an absence of reference to Israel's right to self-defense, while permanent members Russia and Britain abstained.Passage of a resolution requires support from at least nine members, with none of the five permanent members exercising their veto power, a rule that resulted in the failure of two revised drafts put forth by Russia due to a U.S. veto and a lack of a quorum.Trucks carrying various relief items to assist Palestinians suffering from shortages of water, food, electricity and medical supplies remain stranded at the border with a delay in the passage of a resolution to that effect at the UN.