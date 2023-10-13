Russian FM: Pyongyang-Moscow Ties Have Hit New, Strategic Level

Photo : YONHAP News

Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov, who is on a visit to North Korea, said the quality of bilateral relations has reached a new and strategic level.According to Russia's state-run TASS and RIA Novosti news agencies on Thursday, Lavrov made the assessment during talks with his North Korean counterpart Choe Son-hui based on the developments since a summit of the two nations’ leaders last month.The top Russian diplomat said Moscow has supported the North's economy, science, culture and education after recognizing it as a new state following liberation from Japan's colonial rule over 75 years ago.Choe, for her part, called her meeting with Lavrov an important milestone in the implementation of measures agreed to between North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and Russian President Vladimir Putin.The two ministers are expected to discuss the enforcement of their leaders' previous agreements, as well as Putin's reciprocal visit to the North, with speculation abounding that Lavrov may pay a courtesy call on the North Korean leader during his stay.