Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

International

Russian FM: Pyongyang-Moscow Ties Have Hit New, Strategic Level

Written: 2023-10-19 13:31:10Updated: 2023-10-19 13:37:47

Russian FM: Pyongyang-Moscow Ties Have Hit New, Strategic Level

Photo : YONHAP News

Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov, who is on a visit to North Korea, said the quality of bilateral relations has reached a new and strategic level.

According to Russia's state-run TASS and RIA Novosti news agencies on Thursday, Lavrov made the assessment during talks with his North Korean counterpart Choe Son-hui based on the developments since a summit of the two nations’ leaders last month.

The top Russian diplomat said Moscow has supported the North's economy, science, culture and education after recognizing it as a new state following liberation from Japan's colonial rule over 75 years ago.

Choe, for her part, called her meeting with Lavrov an important milestone in the implementation of measures agreed to between North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The two ministers are expected to discuss the enforcement of their leaders' previous agreements, as well as Putin's reciprocal visit to the North, with speculation abounding that Lavrov may pay a courtesy call on the North Korean leader during his stay.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >