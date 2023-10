Photo : YONHAP News

The government has pledged two million U.S. dollars in humanitarian aid to civilians impacted by the ongoing war between Israel and the Palestinian Hamas militants.The Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced Thursday that the support will be provided to international organizations and that it will consult closely with relevant organizations to ensure that it is faithfully applied for humanitarian purposes.As concerns among the international community grow over rising civilian casualties, South Korea seeks to offer relief by providing humanitarian support.Since Hamas launched its preemptive attack on Israel on October 7th, the number of deaths on both sides has reached four-thousand-800, including one-thousand-400 Israelis and three-thousand-400 Palestinians.Seoul’s announcement comes a day after U.S. President Joe Biden pledged one-hundred million dollars in humanitarian relief in Gaza and West Bank to war victims during his visit to Israel.