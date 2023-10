Photo : YONHAP News

Actor Yoo Ah-in was handed over to trial on charges of habitual illegal drug use.The Violent Crime Investigation Department of the Seoul Central District Prosecutors’ Office indicted the 37-year-old actor, whose real name is Uhm Hong-sik, on Thursday without detention on charges of violating the Narcotics Control Act.According to the prosecution, Yoo is suspected of habitually taking propofol 181 times between September 2020 and March 2022 at clinics across Seoul.He is also accused of illegally purchasing approximately one-thousand-100 tablets of two types of sleeping pills using prescriptions written out to different names 44 times between September 2021 and August 2022.This January he was accused of smoking marijuana in the U.S. with four others.Last month, the Seoul Central District Court denied an arrest warrant for the actor, citing insufficient necessity and justification to detain the suspect.