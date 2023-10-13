Hyundai Motor to Launch Certified Used Car Program

Photo : YONHAP News

The nation's largest automaker, Hyundai Motor, has announced plans to launch a program to sell used cars of its brand and the luxury Genesis line under refurbishment and certification.During a media event held at a certified used car center in Yangsan, South Gyeongsang Province on Thursday, Hyundai Motor Executive Vice President Ryoo Won-ha pledged a transparent and fair used car transaction culture to enable customers to make wise and rational decisions.In order to guarantee the highest used car quality, the automaker will only sell Hyundai and Genesis models that have been operated for up to five years and traveled less than 100-thousand kilometers without an accident.Centers like the ones in Yangsan will conduct detailed inspections of used vehicles through testing of over 270 parts before making refurbishments, with an inspection report to be issued and made accessible to potential buyers.Hyundai was given the greenlight to enter the used car market last year, prior to which the industry had been limited to small- to mid-sized companies since 2013.Under the SME ministry's recommendations, Hyundai will be restricted to two-point-nine percent of all used car transactions until next April and four-point-one percent from then until April 2025. Sales will begin next Tuesday.