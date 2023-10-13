Save the Children Lends Support for Registration of Births by Foreigners

Photo : YONHAP News

Save the Children, an international nongovernmental organization that advocates for children's rights, has launched a campaign supporting the registration of children born to foreigners in South Korea.The campaign, translating roughly to "Here I am: Right to Registration, Right to Existence,” is aimed at raising public awareness about unregistered babies born to foreigners in the country and to call for parliamentary passage of a related bill.Under the current law, birth registration is limited to South Korean nationals, with children of foreign parents to be registered through the embassy or consulate general of their country.However, children of illegal immigrants or refugees often go unregistered and therefore have no access to protection from crimes or abuse, education or livelihood support.The campaign will feature stories of a number of unregistered children residing in the country through their personally written letters, along with messages from six adults who sympathize with their challenges and are calling for their right to be registered to be guaranteed.The participating adults include Save the Children Korea Chair Oh Joon, honorary ambassador Ihn Namkoong, and main opposition Democratic Party Rep. Kwon In-sook, who tabled the bill on registration.Signatures for a petition for the bill's passage will be collected during the campaign before being submitted to the National Assembly and the government.