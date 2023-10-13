N. Korea, China, Russia Support Peace Talks Without Preconditions

Russia’s foreign minister, Sergey Lavrov, said that Russia supports the establishment of negotiations without preconditions to discuss security issues on the Korean Peninsula.According to the Russian state-run RIA Novosti, Lavrov held a press conference on Thursday after talks with North Korean foreign minister Choe Son-hui during his visit to the reclusive state, denouncing increased military activity by South Korea, the U.S. and Japan on the peninsula.The envoy from Moscow said that such activity and the deployment of nuclear-capable strategic assets are a concern for Pyongyang.He added that Russia, along with North Korea and China, are pursuing a path toward easing tensions and subduing a further escalation of tensions, as opposed to the “unconstructive and dangerous path” pursued by Seoul, Washington and Tokyo.Lavrov noted that Moscow, Pyongyang and Beijing support the establishment of regular peace talks to discuss security issues on the peninsula without preconditions, while hinting that Russia and North Korea will continue high-level discussions following last month’s Kim-Putin summit and this week’s meeting of their top diplomats.President Vladimir Putin is expected to visit North Korea in the near future upon an invitation from Kim during their talks in Russia.