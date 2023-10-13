President Yoon to Make 5-Day Trip to Saudi Arabia and Qatar

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol will make a five-day trip to Saudi Arabia and Qatar from Saturday to Wednesday.According to Principal Deputy National Security Advisor Kim Tae-hyo on Thursday, Yoon will make a state visit to Riyadh, Saudi Arabia from Saturday to Tuesday and to Doha, Qatar from Tuesday to Wednesday.In Saudi Arabia, the South Korean president will hold a summit with the Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister, Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud.In Qatar, he will hold talks with Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.Kim said that considering that the conflict between Israel and Hamas is directly connected to peace in the Middle East and regional order, Yoon is expected to discuss the security situation in the two summits.The South Korean leader will also attend various business events in both countries, as well as giving a speech to students of King Saud University in Riyadh.Yoon, who will be accompanied by first lady Kim Keon-hee, will become the first South Korean president to make a state visit to the two nations.