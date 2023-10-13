Gov't Says N. Korea's Nuke Possession Will Never be Recognized

Photo : YONHAP News

The government has stressed that North Korea’s possession of nuclear weapons will never be recognized, regardless of the reclusive state’s actions and claims.Foreign ministry spokesperson Lim Soo-suk revealed the government's stance on Thursday with regard to a report that Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov expressed Moscow’s support for all of the North’s policies during his ongoing visit to Pyongyang.Lim emphasized that the international community clearly bans the North’s nuclear weapons and missile development as well as related provocations.The spokesperson said South Korea, along with the international community, is keeping a close eye on Lavrov’s North Korea visit.He said exchanges and cooperation between Moscow and Pyongyang must be pursued toward establishing peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula while observing related UN Security Council resolutions.Lim said Seoul will continue to maintain necessary communication with Moscow.According to North Korean media, Lavrov said in a speech at a dinner banquet in Pyongyang on Wednesday that Russia fully supports all of the regime's policies designed to maintain autonomy and developmental interests.