Russia's Foreign Ministry: Lavrov Held Talks with N. Korean Leader for Over 1 Hr.

Russia says its foreign minister Sergey Lavrov held talks with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un for more than an hour on Thursday.The ministry did not elaborate on the details of the meeting which came on the second day of Lavrov’s visit to the North.Upon arriving in Pyongyang on Wednesday, Lavrov attended a dinner banquet where he held talks with his North Korean counterpart Choe Son-hui.At the banquet, Choe assessed two-way ties to have begun to develop into an “unbreakable” camaraderie and future-oriented relationship under the strategic determination and precise leadership of the two countries' leaders.Lavrov, for his part, touted the significance of the mutual support and solidarity between Pyongyang and Moscow amid an international political climate that has been complicated by what he called a U.S.-led hegemony.Meanwhile, the Russian state-run RIA Novosti cited Lavrov saying in a press conference on Thursday after talks with Choe that Russia is working to provide energy support to the North as the reclusive state is suffering hardship due to various sanctions.Citing that he had mentioned that Russia and the North will hold government-level discussions next month on cooperation on the economy, science and technology, Lavrov said the upcoming meeting will touch on Russia’s plan to provide the North with necessary energy and other key products.