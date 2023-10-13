N. Korean Leader Voices Resolve for Forward-Looking Ties with Russia

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un called for the faithful fulfillment of agreements made with Russian President Vladimir Putin to establish stable and forward-looking relations with Russia.The North’s official Korean Central News Agency(KCNA) said on Friday that Kim made the remarks in a meeting with Moscow's foreign minister, Sergey Lavrov, the previous day at the headquarters of the central committee of the North’s ruling Workers’ Party.Kim reportedly suggested that the two nations improve the welfare of their peoples and strongly push to build a strong nation based on the agreements he and Putin reached in their summit last month.The KCNA said Kim and Lavrov reached a consensus after exchanging opinions on important issues of mutual concern at a time of complicated regional and international situations.The meeting reportedly covered ways to elevate bilateral relations to a higher level based on the agreements made at last month’s summit and ways to promote bilateral exchanges and cooperation projects in the economy, culture and science and technology.The KCNA also said that Pyongyang's foreign minister, Choe Son-hui, and Lavrov held separate talks and signed a plan for bilateral exchanges in 2024 to 2025.