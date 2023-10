Photo : KBS News

The United States has reaffirmed that it will take whatever steps it can to hold accountable those involved in arms transfers between North Korea and Russia.U.S. State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller made the remarks on Thursday in a press briefing when asked about the matter.Miller said that Russia, under various sanctions and export controls, is turning to other countries such as North Korea to secure arms for its war in Ukraine, adding that military assistance is already moving from North Korea into Russia as shown in intelligence released by the U.S.The spokesperson said Washington will closely monitor developments and take all possible measures to hold the parties to account.Last Friday, White House National Security Council coordinator for strategic communications John Kirby said Pyongyang sent over one-thousand containers of military equipment and munitions to Russia last month amid its ongoing war in Ukraine.