Photo : YONHAP News

An International Atomic Energy Agency(IAEA) task force has visited Fukushima for its first marine sampling since the nuclear power plant started releasing contaminated water into the sea in late August.According to Japanese public broadcaster NHK and Jiji Press, a team of specialists from South Korea, China, Canada and IAEA officials collected samples from six fish species at the Hisanohama Fishing Port in the city of Iwaki, located 30 kilometers from the plant, on Thursday.The fish were reportedly transported to several research labs in Chiba Prefecture for analysis of radioactivity.The IAEA, South Korea, China, Japan and Canada each will report on an analysis of the levels of radioactivity contained in the fish, which the IAEA will then compile and compare before releasing a comprehensive report.Jiji Press said that it is the first time that China, which has strongly protested the release, participated in inspections of waters off the plant.