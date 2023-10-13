Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

International

Japan's SDF Plane Evacuates 83 from Israel, including S. Koreans

Written: 2023-10-20 08:59:05Updated: 2023-10-20 12:00:47

Japan's SDF Plane Evacuates 83 from Israel, including S. Koreans

Photo : YONHAP News

South Koreans were among the 83 people evacuated from Israel aboard a flight of Japan’s Self-Defense Forces amid the escalating conflict between the Jewish state and the Palestinian militant group Hamas.

According to Japan’s Kyodo News, the KC767 aerial refueling and transport aircraft brought the passengers from Tel Aviv to Israel’s eastern neighbor Jordan early Friday, Korea time.

The passengers, reportedly consisting of 60 Japanese nationals and four non-Japanese family members as well as 18 South Koreans and a non-South Korean family member, are scheduled to arrive at Haneda airport in Tokyo early Saturday.

Last week, 51 Japanese nationals were evacuated from Israel on a South Korean military transport aircraft.

Tokyo’s foreign minister, Yoko Kamikawa, thanked Seoul for helping Japanese nationals depart from Israel in a phone call with South Korean foreign minister Park Jin on Sunday, vowing to provide active cooperation in case South Korea faces a similar situation.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >